Ichigo Green Announces Special Shareholder Gift Program

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment (JP:9282) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation is offering a special Christmas gift to 50 lucky shareholders as part of its Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program. The gift includes baked goods and strawberry confiture, curated by Ichigo Potager and Tegevajaro Miyazaki, highlighting Ichigo’s efforts to promote local produce and community engagement. Shareholders can enter the lottery until December 15, 2024, with the draw taking place on December 16, 2024.

For further insights into JP:9282 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.