Ichigo Fosters Community with Engaging Event

Ichigo (JP:2337) has released an update.

Ichigo, a Japanese sustainable infrastructure company, held a ‘Meet The Neighbors!’ event at their Tradepia Odaiba office building. The event aimed to foster community ties and included activities such as emergency drills, first aid training, and entertainment like classical music concerts and augmented reality sports games. This initiative highlights Ichigo’s commitment to community development and enhancing the value of its real estate assets.

