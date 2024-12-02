Ichigo Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Ichigo (JP:2337) has released an update.
Ichigo has repurchased over 4.2 million of its common shares, amounting to JPY 1.68 billion, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This represents nearly a quarter of its authorized buyback plan, which aims to repurchase up to 17 million shares by April 2025. The company continues to utilize in-market purchases via securities firms to execute this plan.
