Ichigo Advances Share Buyback Strategy

December 02, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Ichigo (JP:2337) has released an update.

Ichigo has repurchased over 4.2 million of its common shares, amounting to JPY 1.68 billion, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This represents nearly a quarter of its authorized buyback plan, which aims to repurchase up to 17 million shares by April 2025. The company continues to utilize in-market purchases via securities firms to execute this plan.

