ICG's assets under management jump to $56.15 bln, raises fundraising targets

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc posted a 19% jump in its full-year third-party assets under management (AUM) to $56.15 billion on Tuesday, as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

Adds background on market, details from statement

June 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc ICP.L posted a 19% jump in its full-year third-party assets under management (AUM) to $56.15 billion on Tuesday, as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

The UK-listed alternative asset manager also upgraded its fundraising outlook to $40 billion in the four years to fiscal year 2025 end, and at least $7 billion every year following a robust performance in the 12 months to March 31.

"Client demand for our strategies in the year was materially higher than we had initially anticipated in an off-cycle year amid a challenging environment, with total fundraising of $10.6 billion - our third largest year on record," ICG said in a statement.

The company, which manages assets in private debt, credit and equity, principally in closed-end funds, has benefited from a sharp rebound in markets after its investment division was pushed into a loss last year when the pandemic hit risk appetite.

The UK's benchmark FTSE 100 stock index has gained more than 40% from its pandemic lows in March last year, boosted by investors gaining confidence about a faster pace of economic recovery from the health crisis, thanks to stimulus measures and a pickup in global COVID-19 inoculations.

Overall pretax profit rose to 507.7 million pounds ($718.40 million) from 110.8 million pounds a year earlier, while third-party AUM reached $56.15 billion.

ICG, which was promoted to UK's blue-chip index last year, raised its total dividend by 10% to 56 pence a share.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More