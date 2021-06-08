ICG's assets under management grow to $56.15 bln, raises fundraising targets

June 8 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc ICP.L reported a 19% jump in its annual third-party assets under management (AUM) to $56.15 billion on Tuesday, as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

The company also upgraded its fundraising guidance to $40 billion in the four years to the end of fiscal year 2025 and at least $7 billion every year following a robust performance in the 12 months to March 31.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

