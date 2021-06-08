ICG's assets under management grow to $56.15 bln, raises fundraising targets

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc reported a 19% jump in its annual third-party assets under management (AUM) to $56.15 billion on Tuesday, as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

June 8 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc ICP.L reported a 19% jump in its annual third-party assets under management (AUM) to $56.15 billion on Tuesday, as COVID-19 vaccinations and government support measures boosted investor sentiment.

The company also upgraded its fundraising guidance to $40 billion in the four years to the end of fiscal year 2025 and at least $7 billion every year following a robust performance in the 12 months to March 31.

($1 = 0.7067 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More