News & Insights

Stocks

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

December 04, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP (GB:ICGT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1326 pence per share, as part of its strategy to hold these shares as treasury stock. This buyback is conducted under the authority given by shareholders, allowing the company to purchase up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The repurchase decision will continue to be influenced by market conditions until the next shareholder meeting in 2025.

For further insights into GB:ICGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.