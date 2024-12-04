ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP (GB:ICGT) has released an update.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1326 pence per share, as part of its strategy to hold these shares as treasury stock. This buyback is conducted under the authority given by shareholders, allowing the company to purchase up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The repurchase decision will continue to be influenced by market conditions until the next shareholder meeting in 2025.

