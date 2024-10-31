ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

News & Insights

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP (GB:ICGT) has released an update.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1228 pence per share, adding to its treasury holdings. This buyback, facilitated by Numis Securities Limited, is part of a shareholder-approved plan allowing the company to repurchase up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The move reflects strategic management of share capital, adhering to market conditions and regulatory guidelines.

