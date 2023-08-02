ICG Enterprise Trust (LSE:ICGT) Price Target Increased by 158.68% to 1,519.80

The average one-year price target for ICG Enterprise Trust (LSE:ICGT) has been revised to 1,519.80 / share. This is an increase of 158.68% from the prior estimate of 587.52 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,504.90 to a high of 1,564.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.45% from the latest reported closing price of 1,174.00 / share.

ICG Enterprise Trust Maintains 2.56% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.56%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICG Enterprise Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICGT is 1.03%, a decrease of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Partners Group Private Equity holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 67K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVPEX - ALPS holds 28K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICGT by 23.35% over the last quarter.

