ICG Enterprise Trust Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 02:41 am EST

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP (GB:ICGT) has released an update.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has repurchased 15,000 shares to be held as treasury shares at an average price of 1252 pence per share. This buyback is part of a shareholder-approved plan to repurchase up to 14.99% of the company’s shares, depending on market conditions. The company continues to work with Numis Securities Limited as its broker for these transactions, in line with the UKLA Listing Rules.

