ICG assets under management rise 28%, posts record fundraising

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L on Tuesday reported a 28% jump in third-party assets under management (AUM) to $65.3 billon at the end of the half year, as speedy vaccine rollouts and easing of COVID-19 curbs lifted investor sentiment.

Asset managers such as ICG, Hargreaves HRGV.L and Schroders SDR.L have benefited from the economy recovering at a faster pace than anticipated as stimulus measures, low interest rates and vaccination drives helped the industry.

London-listed ICG – which manages assets in private debt, credit and equity, principally in closed-end funds – reported fundraising of $13.8 billion in its interim results.

"Fundraising has been remarkable; we have raised more in six months than in any full year in the history of ICG," Chief Executive Officer Benoit Durteste said in a statement, adding that the firm's first-half performance had exceeded their expectations.

Peer Ninety One N91.L on Tuesday also posted an increase in AUM. That figure stood at 140 billion pounds ($188.26 billion) at the end of the six months to September, compared with 119 billion pounds as reported a year earlier, the company said.

ICG's half yearly pretax profit rose 35% to 120.9 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30 from 197.8 million pounds a year earlier.

