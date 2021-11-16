ICG assets under management rise 28%, hits record fundraising

Contributors
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group on Tuesday reported a 28% jump in assets under management (AUM) to $65.3 billon at the end of the half year, as speedy vaccine rollouts and easing of COVID-19 curbs lifted investor sentiment.

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L on Tuesday reported a 28% jump in assets under management (AUM) to $65.3 billon at the end of the half year, as speedy vaccine rollouts and easing of COVID-19 curbs lifted investor sentiment.

The company also said it has had a "remarkable" fundraising, having raised more in six months than in any full year of its history after first-half performance exceeded ICG's expectations.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More