ICFI Stock Shows Limited Movement Despite Q1 Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. ICFI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

The earnings beat failed to impress the market, as the stock did not move much since the earnings release on May 1.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.94 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5% and gained 9.6% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $487.7 million marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and decreased 1.4% year over year.

ICF International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

ICFI’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from government clients increased 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $343.6 million, below our estimate of $364.7 million. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $76.9 million, representing 15.8% of total revenues, lagged our prediction of $90.7 million and declined 0.13% year over year.

International government revenues reached $27.1 million, representing 5.6% of the total revenues, lagging our anticipated $30.4 million. However, it increased 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

U.S. federal government revenues of $239.6 million contributed 49.1% to the total revenues, which missed our estimate of $243.6 million but decreased 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial revenues, representing 29.5% of the total revenues, amounted to $144.1 million. The figure outpaced our expectation of $121.8 million, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Performance of ICFI

Adjusted EBITDA rose 0.08% year over year to 55.2 million. The current adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3% increased 10 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

ICFI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ICF International exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 billion compared with $5 billion in the previous quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $502 million, up from $411.7 million in the previous quarter.

ICFI used $33 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $3.5 million.

Guidance by ICFI

For the second quarter of 2025, ICFI expects revenues to be similar to those of the first quarter of 2025.

For 2025, GAAP EPS is anticipated to range from flat to down 10% from last year's levels.

The company continues to expect full-year operating cash flow to be approximately $150 million, and capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $26 million to $28 million. The full-year tax rate is now expected to be approximately 18.5%.

Currently, ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.14 beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and gained 13.8% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 1.6% but rose 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. (See the ZacksEarnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported mixed first-quarter 2025 results. The company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10% but decreased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues before billable expenses (net revenues) of $2 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and declined 20% year over year. Total revenues of $2.3 billion decreased 7.2% year over year but outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.