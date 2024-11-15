ICFI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.63, changing hands as low as $148.46 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $128.28 per share, with $179.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $148.00.

