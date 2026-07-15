ICF vs. HAUZ: Should You Bet on U.S. REITs or International Real Estate?

Key Points

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF focuses on a concentrated group of 30 U.S. REITs, while Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF provides broad exposure to 419 international companies.

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF maintains a lower expense ratio of 0.1% compared to 0.32% for the iShares fund.

While iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has delivered higher one-year total returns, Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF offers a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield.

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Investors looking for real estate exposure often weigh domestic concentration against global breadth. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) and Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) offer distinct paths: ICF targets the largest U.S. real estate investment trusts, while HAUZ captures developed and emerging markets excluding the U.S. to provide a more global reach.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric HAUZ ICF Issuer Xtrackers iShares Share price ( (as of 7/9/26) $22.57 $67.85 Expense ratio 0.1% 0.32% 1-yr return (as of 7/9/26) 2.8% 14.1% Dividend yield 3.6% 2.4% Beta 1.01 0.99 AUM $1 billion $2 billion

With an expense ratio of 0.1%, HAUZ is more affordable than ICF. Furthermore, the Xtrackers fund provides a higher payout, with a trailing-12-month yield that sits 1.16 percentage points above its U.S.-focused counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric HAUZ ICF Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.5%) (34.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $929 $1,139

What's inside

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF targets a narrow slice of the domestic market with just 30 holdings. Its largest positions include Welltower at 8.5%, Prologis REIT at 7.9%, and Equinix REIT at 7.7%. It launched in 2001. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has paid $1.66 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$68 share price works out to a 2.4% yield.

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF offers a much wider net, holding 419 securities. Its top holdings include Goodman Group at 4.4%, Mitsubishi Estate at 3.3%, and Mitsui Fudosan at 2.6%. The portfolio consists of 96% real estate holdings, 1% industrials, and 1% communication services. It launched in 2013. Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF has paid $0.82 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$23 share price works out to a 3.6% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are companies that own, operate, or finance income-producing real estate like apartment buildings, hospitals, warehouses, and data centers, and their structure requires them to return a significant portion of their income to shareholders. For dividend-seeking investors, that’s a compelling feature.

And while ICF may appear to have a concentrated portfolio, remember that each ETF it holds owns thousands of properties. Welltower, for example, owns and operates more than 2,500 senior and wellness housing communities. Although it carries a higher expense ratio, ICF’s focus on U.S. real estate giants may appeal to you if you don’t already have exposure to these names in your portfolio.

HAUZ, on the other hand, offers broad international diversification, which means investors get exposure to real estate companies that don’t necessarily track the performance of the U.S. market — a plus during periods of high interest rates and a challenged domestic market. It’s also much less expensive to own, but its recent returns have been lackluster. If you’re looking to broaden your real estate holdings, HAUZ’s international exposure could be attractive, but for investors building out their initial real estate positions, ICF’s focus on American leaders makes it the more solid choice in this matchup.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.