Is ICF International Stock a Buy After a Company Director Purchased 8,000 Shares?

Key Points

Director Michael Van Handel bought 8,000 shares for a total outlay of ~$491,000 at a weighted average price of $61.39 per share on May 15, 2026.

This transaction leaves Van Handel with 44,508 directly-held shares post-transaction.

All shares were acquired on the open market, and did not involve derivatives or options. No trusts or other indirect entities were involved either, according to the filing.

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Board of Directors member Michael J. Van Handel reported the open-market purchase of 8,000 shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on May 15, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $491,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 8,000 Transaction value $491,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 24,254

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($61.39).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Van Handel's historical trading activity in ICF International?

This is the largest single trade disclosed by Van Handel, exceeding his prior sell event of 4,000 shares and his typical event size of 4,000 shares; it also represents a net increase in exposure to the reported class for the period analyzed.

This is the largest single trade disclosed by Van Handel, exceeding his prior sell event of 4,000 shares and his typical event size of 4,000 shares; it also represents a net increase in exposure to the reported class for the period analyzed. What is the current market context for this transaction?

The purchase was executed with the stock closing at a price of $61.12 per share on May 15, 2026, following a one-year total return of -21.44% as of the transaction date, suggesting the acquisition occurred after considerable price compression.

The purchase was executed with the stock closing at a price of $61.12 per share on May 15, 2026, following a one-year total return of -21.44% as of the transaction date, suggesting the acquisition occurred after considerable price compression. Were any options or derivatives involved in this transaction?

No options or derivative securities were exercised or transacted in connection with this purchase; the filing indicates only direct open-market share acquisition.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.82 billion Net income (TTM) $85.26 million Dividend yield 0.66% 1-year price change -30.40%

Note: 1-year price performance calculated using May 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ICF International provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting services, including IT modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, and strategic communications for government and commercial clients.

It generates revenue primarily through project-based consulting engagements, advisory services, and implementation of technology and business solutions tailored to client needs.

The main customer base includes U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as commercial enterprises across energy, environment, health, education, and financial sectors.

ICF International is a diversified consulting and technology services provider with a global footprint and a focus on mission-critical solutions for public and private sector clients.

The company leverages domain expertise in policy, analytics, and digital transformation to address complex societal and business challenges. With a scalable workforce and broad capabilities, ICF International is positioned to deliver integrated solutions that drive measurable outcomes for its clients.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 15 open-market purchase of 8,000 shares by Board of Directors member Michael Van Handel suggests he is bullish on ICF International stock, and that shares had dropped to such an attractive price level, he was compelled to buy.

ICF International’s stock fell to a 52-week low of $58.83 on May 13, just days before Van Handel’s transaction. The price dropped due to lackluster first quarter earnings results.

In Q1, ICF reported revenue of $437.5 million, which is down from the prior year’s $487.6 million. Consequently, Q1 net income declined to $20.5 million, compared to $26.9 million in 2025, leading to diluted earnings per share of $1.12.

Even so, ICF reiterated its belief the company will return to revenue growth in 2026. It has the potential to do so. Over half its business is involved in energy, environment and infrastructure consulting. With the rise of artificial intelligence, energy demands have soared, which could create an opening for ICF to capture sales.

If you believe ICF can rebound, now is a good time to buy its shares as Michael Van Handel has done. The stock’s forward price-to-earnings ratio of ten is near a low point for the past year, indicating its valuation is cheap.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ICF International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.