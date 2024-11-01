ICF International price target raised to $180 from $155 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on ICF International (ICFI) to $180 from $155 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company reported mixed Q3 results and lowered 2024 revenue guidance below consensus while increasing the adjusted EPS outlook, though the firm continues to see elevated headline risk in the near-term for what is the most politically sensitive name in its government services coverage, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

