ICF International Insider Trades SendAa Signal

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that SCOTT SALMIRS, Board Member at ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 19,.

What Happened: SALMIRS's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 400 shares of ICF International. The total transaction value is $55,352.

As of Tuesday morning, ICF International shares are up by 0.19%, currently priced at $135.53.

Discovering ICF International: A Closer Look

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. Its services support clients that operate in four key markets that include Energy, Environment, Infrastructure and Disaster Recovery; Health and Social Programs and Security and Other Civilian & Commercial. The Company's majority clients are United States federal government departments and agencies. It operates in single segment, which is providing professional services.

ICF International: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ICF International's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.09% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 37.13%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): ICF International's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.74.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 23.77 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.28 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.04, ICF International presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of ICF International's Insider Trades.

