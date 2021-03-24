ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ICFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ICFI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICFI was $86.25, representing a -7.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.50 and a 67.54% increase over the 52 week low of $51.48.

ICFI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). ICFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ICFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.75%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICFI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

