ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ICFI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that ICFI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.41, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICFI was $104.41, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.23 and a 46.4% increase over the 52 week low of $71.32.

ICFI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). ICFI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports ICFI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.43%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the icfi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.