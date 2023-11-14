ICF International (ICFI) Stock Up 8.2% on Q3 Earnings Beat

ICF International, Inc. ICFI reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results, with year-over-year increases in revenues and earnings.

Impressive results appeared to have pleased investors as the stock has gained 8.2% since the earnings release on Nov 2.

Quarterly earnings (excluding 56 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.81 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.4% and gained 12.4% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $501.5 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% and improved 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Details of the Quarter

Revenues from government clients totaled $383.3 million, up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. The U.S. federal government revenues of $279.3 million (contributed 55.7% to total revenues) outpaced our estimate of $277.5 million and jumped 2.8% year over year.

The U.S. state and local government revenues of $76.4 million (15.2%) outshined our projection of $73.8 million and moved up 17.7% year over year.

ICF International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

International government revenues reached $27.6 million (5.5%), surpassing our prediction of $24.2 million. The metric gained 19.9% year over year.

Commercial revenues (23.6%) amounted to $118.2 million, rising 9.2% from the year-ago figure. It comprised 76.5% and 15.6% of revenues from Energy markets, and Marketing services and aviation consulting, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 7.3% from the year-earlier reported figure to $54.3 million. The current adjusted EBITDA margin on revenues of 10.8% has been kept flat from the prior-year levels.

Backlog and Value of Contracts

Total backlog and funded backlog amounted to $3.8 billion and $1.8 billion at the end of the quarter, respectively. Total value of contracts awarded in the third quarter of 2023 was $875 million for a quarterly book to bill ratio of 1.7.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, ICF International had cash and cash equivalents of $5,084 million compared with $6,972 million in the previous quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the second quarter was $510.7 million, down from $581.3 million reported a quarter ago.

ICFI generated $25.68 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $4.76 million.

Reposts 2023 Guidance

Total revenues are expected to be between $1.95 billion and $1.98 billion (prior view: $1.93 billion and $2 billion). The midpoint of the guided range ($1.965 billion) is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.97 billion.

Earnings (on an adjusted basis) are anticipated in the range of $6.40-$6.50 per share (prior view: $6.15-$6.45 per share). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $6.36 per share.

EBITDA is estimated to be between $212 million to $218 million (prior view: $210 million and $220 million). Operating cash flow is projected to be 150 million.

Zacks Rank

ICF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Providers

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG posted third-quarter 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IPG’s adjusted earnings of 70 cents per share lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%. The bottom line, however, climbed 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Net revenues of $2.31 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Yet, the metric rose 1.7% from a year ago.

EFX’s total revenues of $1.32 billion fell short of the consensus estimate by 0.7%. Nonetheless, the figure gained 6% from a year ago on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.



Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.