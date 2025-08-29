Is ICF International (ICFI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is ICF International (ICFI). ICFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that ICFI has a P/B ratio of 1.84. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. ICFI's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.37. Within the past 52 weeks, ICFI's P/B has been as high as 3.38 and as low as 1.48, with a median of 1.92.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ICFI has a P/CF ratio of 11.26. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.44. Over the past year, ICFI's P/CF has been as high as 20.45 and as low as 8.92, with a median of 11.58.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that ICF International is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ICFI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

