ICF International (ICFI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.20, changing hands as low as $100.21 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $84.68 per share, with $121.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.45.

