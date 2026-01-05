ICF International (ICFI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.35, changing hands as high as $89.57 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $72.0258 per share, with $135.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.43.

