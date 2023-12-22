ICF International (ICFI) Rises 34.8% in a Year: Here's How

ICF International, Inc. ICFI has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 34.8%, significantly outperforming the 19.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 22.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Reasons for the Upside

ICFI put on an impressive earnings performance in the past four quarters. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.6%.

The company’s strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients continue to drive sales. ICFI sees steady demand trends among federal and state/local government clients and remains focused on deepening its presence in core U.S. federal and state and local government markets and strengthening technology-based offerings.

Increased government focus on environmental initiatives, efficiency and mission performance management, transparency and accountability, and heightened demand for integrating domain knowledge of client missions and programs with innovative technology-enabled solutions is driving demand for ICFI’s advisory services. The company’s revenues improved 7.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023.

Strategic acquisitions have helped to reduce the company’s dependency on government spending. In addition, the acquisitions have expanded its offerings and provided scale in certain geographies. Past and future acquisitions are also expected to contribute to the growth of ICF International’s EBITDA and free cash flow.

ICFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

