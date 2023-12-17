ICF International (ICFI) Price Target Increased by 5.60% to 153.77

The average one-year price target for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been revised to 153.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.60% from the prior estimate of 145.60 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.85% from the latest reported closing price of 132.73 / share.

ICF International Declares $0.14 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 8, 2023 will receive the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $132.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.64%, the lowest has been 0.39%, and the highest has been 0.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.64 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.30%, a decrease of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 23,284K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,002K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 0.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 978K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 22.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 887K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing an increase of 26.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 736K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 82.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 666K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 22.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 42.57% over the last quarter.

ICF International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.