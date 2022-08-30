ICF International (ICFI) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

After reaching an important support level, ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ICFI recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of ICFI have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.6%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that ICFI could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider ICFI's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 1 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ICFI for more gains in the near future.



Zacks Investment Research

