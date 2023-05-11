ICF International (ICFI) Declares $0.14 Dividend

ICF International said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $114.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.68%, the lowest has been 0.47%, and the highest has been 0.94%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICF International. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICFI is 0.29%, a decrease of 17.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 23,844K shares. The put/call ratio of ICFI is 1.93, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ICF International is 139.74. The forecasts range from a low of 136.35 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.15% from its latest reported closing price of 114.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ICF International is 2,016MM, an increase of 8.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,036K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing a decrease of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 18.37% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 914K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 32.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 796K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 838K shares, representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 18.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 654K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 85.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 496.16% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 615K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing a decrease of 26.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICFI by 36.22% over the last quarter.

ICF International Background Information

ICF International, Inc. provides management, technology, policy consulting, and implementation services primarily to the U.S. federal government, as well as to other government, commercial, and international clients.

