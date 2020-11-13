ICF International (ICFI) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Rises 3.7%

ICF International, Inc. ICFI reported mixed third-quarter 2020 numbers, with earnings beating estimates and revenue missing the same.

The stock gained 3.7% since the earnings release on Nov 5, as the company‘s earnings guidance for 2020 was impressive. ICF raised non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) guidance to $3.90-$4.05 from $3.50-$3.80 projected earlier. The midpoint ($3.97) of the guidance is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87.

In the past year, ICF’s shares have depreciated 16.9% against 8.2% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Non-GAAP EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.10 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.9% but declined 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $360.3 million missed the consensus mark marginally and declined 3.6% year over year mainly due to lower pass-through revenues.

Revenues in Detail

Revenues from government clients came in at $247 million, flat year over year. The U.S. federal government revenues of $175.1 million increased 18% year over year and contributed 49% to total revenues. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $51.6 million declined 27.8% year over year and contributed 14% of total revenues. International government revenues of $20.3 million were down 27.5% year over year, contributing 6% of total revenues.

Commercial revenues totaled $113.3 million, down 10.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and contributed 31% of total revenues. Energy markets and marketing services contributed 53% and 37%, respectively, to commercial revenues.

Backlog and Value of Contracts

Total backlog and funded backlog amounted to $2.9 billion and $1.5 billion at the end of the third quarter, respectively. The total value of contracts awarded in the quarter came in at $792 million.

Operational Results

Adjusted EBITDA of $37.8 million, increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin on revenue of 10.5% increased 90 basis points (bps) year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin on service revenues was 14.3%, up 30 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

ICF exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $8.2 million compared with the $9.1 million recorded at the end of the previous quarter. The company had a long-term debt of $362.3 million compared with $441 million at the end of the prior quarter.

The company generated $84.4 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $3.9 million. ICF paid out dividends of $2.6 million in the reported quarter.

Revised 2020 Guidance

Management revised its guidance for 2020. Revenues are projected in the range of $1.46-$1.50 billion (previous guidance: $1.45-$1.51 billion). The midpoint ($1.48 billion) of the revised guided range is greater than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion.

Operating cash flow is anticipated to be around $120 million (previous guidance: $110 million).

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results, with adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and rising 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the company’s guidance of $1.30-$1.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.2% and rose 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, which beat the consensus mark by 8% and inched up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was above the company’s guidance of $1.47-$1.55.

