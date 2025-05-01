ICF INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $ICFI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ICF INTERNATIONAL ($ICFI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, beating estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $487,620,000, missing estimates of $497,028,864 by $-9,408,864.

ICF INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

ICF INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $ICFI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANNE F CHOATE (Executive Vice President) sold 1,438 shares for an estimated $249,682

SCOTT B SALMIRS has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $104,402 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN WASSON (CEO & President) sold 100 shares for an estimated $18,000

ICF INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of ICF INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ICF INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts

We have seen $588,547,632 of award payments to $ICFI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

ICF INTERNATIONAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ICFI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ICFI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/20, 02/03.

on 02/20, 02/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/19, 01/31.

