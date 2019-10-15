ICF International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ICFI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.69, changing hands as low as $75.47 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $60.22 per share, with $86.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.72.

