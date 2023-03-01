ICF International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ICFI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.67, changing hands as high as $110.87 per share. ICF International Inc shares are currently trading up about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ICFI's low point in its 52 week range is $85.16 per share, with $121.275 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.51.
