ICF International Adds Members to Executive Leadership Team

ICF International, Inc. ICFI today announced that it has appointed Kris Tremaine as group lead and senior managing partner for ICF Next. Also, Caryn McGarry has been promoted to the role of senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Tremaine has been with ICF for more than 13 years, and has most recently served as ICF Next’s chief transformation and operations officer. She played key roles in the formation and launch of ICF Next in 2019. She has more than 30 years of experience in both public and private sectors.

McGarry has been with ICF since 2017. She started as head of talent acquisition and shifted to an expanded role of vice president of HR centers of expertise in 2019. She has played important roles in the areas of talent recruitment and employment-brand strategy.

"Kris is a proven, effective leader with the experience and skills we need to bring ICF Next's integrated growth strategy to the next level through improved operations and advanced market positioning," said John Wasson, ICF president and chief executive officer.

"Caryn brings an incredible passion and unrelenting focus on the development of our people and maintaining a culture grounded in our mission-driven values," Wasson added.

Notably, ICF shares have declined 14.5% over the past year against 10.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

ICFcurrently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are TeleTech Holdings TTEC, BG Staffing BGSF and Elastic N.V. ESTC. While TeleTech and BG Staffing sport a Zacks Rank #1 Elastic carries a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for TeleTech, BG Staffing and Elastic is 7.9%, 20% and 26%, respectively.

