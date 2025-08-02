Key Points Revenue (GAAP) fell 7.0% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024 and missed estimates, totaling $476.2 million, driven by continued weakness in federal government work.

Non-GAAP earnings per share beat expectations at $1.66, supported by higher margins and lower costs.

Commercial segment revenue rose 25.2% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in energy advisory services, now nearly one-third of total revenue (32.9%).

Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services company known for its work with government and commercial clients, reported financial results on July 31, 2025. The major headline was Revenue (GAAP) fell 7.0% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, coming in at $476.2 million and missing analyst expectations of $482.8 million (GAAP). However, non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.66, beating expectations, compared with the analyst consensus of $1.57 (Non-GAAP), thanks to improved margins and careful cost management. The quarter showed resilience in commercial energy and advisory work but highlighted persistent challenges in federal government contracting, resulting in overall revenue contraction.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.66 $1.57 $1.69 (1.8%) Revenue $476.2 million $482.8 million $512.0 million (7.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $52.9 million $56.0 million (5.5%) Operating Margin 8.4% 8.3% +0.1 pp Net Income $23.7 million $25.6 million (7.4%)

Understanding Icf International's Business and Recent Focus

Icf International helps governments, utilities, and businesses navigate complex issues in energy, environment, disaster recovery, public health, and IT modernization. It provides consulting, project management, and technology solutions, and is especially active in energy efficiency, electrification, and digital transformation projects.

The company's recent business focus is on expanding commercial work, especially in energy advisory for utilities and clients seeking to transition to lower emissions and more resilient systems. Technology is another focus area, with ongoing investments in analytics and artificial intelligence projects that help clients modernize operations. Portfolio balance across commercial and government clients is a key success factor, as is maintaining long-term customer relationships in a regulated industry.

Quarterly Highlights: Segment Shifts, Margins, and Key Developments

This quarter, the most notable development was the shift in revenue mix. The commercial segment delivered a 25.2% increase in revenue year-over-year, driven by a 27.4% year-over-year gain in energy markets revenue. Energy, environment, infrastructure, and disaster recovery projects made up 52% of total revenue, an increase from the prior period. Management credited successful wins and contract renewals across both energy efficiency and digital modernization offerings, including almost $1.1 billion in new contracts year-to-date.

Despite strong results in the commercial business, government work -- especially from U.S. federal agencies -- declined sharply. Federal revenue dropped 25.1% year-over-year, which management attributed to ongoing delays in government contract funding and new project awards. Overall, government clients accounted for 67% of revenue, down from 76% in Q2 2024. State and local government work and international contracts both remained steady or up slightly, helping stabilize the business.

Margin performance improved versus the prior year, with the company's operating margin at 8.4%, up slightly despite lower overall revenue. Gross margin expanded, benefiting from a higher mix of fixed-price and time-and-materials contracts.—which are types of agreements that can improve profitability when managed well—and a decline in costs paid to subcontractors and other direct expenses. This was helped further by a lower tax rate during the period.

The company booked a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 1.30, signaling healthy demand in the pipeline. The business development pipeline stood at $9.2 billion. No changes were made to the quarterly dividend, which held steady at $0.14 per share for another consecutive period.

Looking Ahead: Management Guidance and Future Considerations

Management maintained its full-year 2025 guidance range, signaling that it does not expect full-year revenue to fall by as much as 10% compared to FY2024, which was previously seen as the "floor." Adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to hold steady near last year’s level, and reported Non-GAAP earnings per share are tracking toward the higher end of the guidance range given the first-half results. Expected operating cash flow for FY2025 is $150 million. The outlook for 2026 points to a potential return to total revenue and earnings growth, but the exact timing depends on both market conditions and federal government funding cycles.

Though the period saw no new large-scale acquisitions, the ability to build on its current client base and secure new energy and technology contracts will be critical for future growth. The quarterly dividend remains unchanged at $0.14 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Icf International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.