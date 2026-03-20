ICF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (Symbol: ICF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.51, changing hands as low as $61.48 per share. iShares Select U.S. REIT shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ICF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ICF's low point in its 52 week range is $52.76 per share, with $66.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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