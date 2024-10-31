iCetana Ltd. Upholds Strong Corporate Governance

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd., a company specializing in video analytics solutions, reaffirms its commitment to robust corporate governance, aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles. While adhering mostly to these guidelines, the Board adapts certain recommendations to suit the company’s scale and operations, ensuring shareholder interests are prioritized. This approach reflects iCetana’s dedication to maintaining transparency and effective management.

