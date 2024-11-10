iCetana Ltd. Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has issued an addendum to their annual general meeting notice, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. The addendum introduces additional resolutions and provides a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to change their votes. Despite these updates, the meeting’s date, time, and location remain unchanged.

