iCetana Ltd. Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

November 10, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has issued an addendum to their annual general meeting notice, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in Perth. The addendum introduces additional resolutions and provides a replacement proxy form for shareholders wishing to change their votes. Despite these updates, the meeting’s date, time, and location remain unchanged.

