iCetana Ltd. Schedules Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

October 29, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting on November 29, 2024, in Perth, inviting shareholders to vote on key resolutions and discuss the company’s annual report. Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions in advance and participate in the decision-making process. This meeting is a significant event for investors interested in the company’s strategic direction and financial health.

