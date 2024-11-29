iCetana Ltd. Reports Successful AGM and Global Expansion

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s strategic direction. The company specializes in AI video analytics software that enhances surveillance capabilities across various industries, serving over 30 clients worldwide. With its technology deployed in more than 16,000 cameras and across 15 countries, iCetana continues to expand its global footprint.

