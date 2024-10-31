iCetana Ltd. Releases 2024 Governance Statement

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. has published its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 2024, detailing its adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council recommendations. The company has disclosed its governance practices, including board responsibilities and director agreements, on its website. This transparency is crucial for investors looking to understand iCetana’s management and oversight processes.

