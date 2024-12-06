iCetana Ltd. Raises Funds with Convertible Notes

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.
iCetana Ltd. has successfully issued 720,000 convertible notes to major shareholders, raising AUD 720,000. This move comes after receiving shareholder approval during their recent annual general meeting. iCetana specializes in AI video analytics for large-scale surveillance, offering innovative solutions across various industries.
