iCetana Ltd. Raises Funds with Convertible Notes

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

iCetana Ltd. has successfully issued 720,000 convertible notes to major shareholders, raising AUD 720,000. This move comes after receiving shareholder approval during their recent annual general meeting. iCetana specializes in AI video analytics for large-scale surveillance, offering innovative solutions across various industries.

For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.