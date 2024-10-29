iCetana Ltd. Prepares for Crucial Shareholder Meeting

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. is preparing for its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, where shareholders can submit proxy voting forms by November 27, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint proxies and specify their voting directions on key resolutions, including the remuneration report and director re-elections. This meeting is crucial for investors interested in the company’s future governance and strategic decisions.

