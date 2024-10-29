iCetana Ltd. Faces Cash Flow Challenges Amidst Declining Reserves

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. reported a decrease in cash reserves for the quarter ending September 2024, with cash and cash equivalents dropping from AUD 1,478,000 to AUD 1,140,000. The company faced negative cash flows from operating activities amounting to AUD 372,000, along with minimal investing activities and no financing inflows. This financial snapshot indicates challenges in managing operational costs amid limited revenue generation.

