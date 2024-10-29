News & Insights

iCetana Ltd. Expands Market Reach Amid Revenue Shifts

October 29, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. reported a quarterly revenue of $474k, marking a 5% year-on-year increase despite a 2% drop in annual recurring revenue, attributed to the loss of smaller legacy customers. The company is focusing on expanding in the US market with support from major shareholder Macnica, Inc., and is progressing with promising projects in the Middle East. Efforts to streamline costs, including headcount reduction, are also underway.

