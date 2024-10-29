iCetana Ltd. Expands Market Reach Amid Revenue Shifts

iCetana Ltd. (AU:ICE) has released an update.

iCetana Ltd. reported a quarterly revenue of $474k, marking a 5% year-on-year increase despite a 2% drop in annual recurring revenue, attributed to the loss of smaller legacy customers. The company is focusing on expanding in the US market with support from major shareholder Macnica, Inc., and is progressing with promising projects in the Middle East. Efforts to streamline costs, including headcount reduction, are also underway.

For further insights into AU:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.