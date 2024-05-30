ICEsoft Technologies Reports Strong Q1 Growth

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp (TSE:ISFT) has released an update.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. has reported a robust Q1 2024 with their Voyent Alert! service now reaching 650 North American communities, securing a track record of 15 consecutive quarters of subscription revenue growth. The company boasts a high client retention rate of over 97% and successful competitive win rates beyond 80%, contributing to a sustained increase in sales and net operating income for the third quarter in a row.

