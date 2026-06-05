ICE's Acquisition Strategy Drives Growth and Revenue Diversification

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ICE acquisitions have been its core growth driver, helping the company evolve from an energy-trading marketplace into a diversified operator of exchanges, clearing houses, data services, fixed-income platforms and mortgage technology businesses.



A series of acquisitions—including Interactive Data, MERS, Simplifile, Ellie Mae and Black Knight—allowed ICE to build an end-to-end digital mortgage platform covering loan origination, processing, servicing, registration and analytics. Acquisitions increased ICE's exposure to subscription-based software, data and analytics revenues, which tend to be more stable than transaction-driven exchange revenues.



Intercontinental Exchange's acquisition strategy has consistently targeted businesses with strong network effects, proprietary data and recurring revenue streams. The company's largest recent deals have shifted ICE beyond traditional exchange operations and toward technology and software-driven earnings growth. As a result, acquisitions have become one of the most important drivers of ICE's long-term revenue diversification, margin expansion and competitive advantage. ICE strengthens its competitive position through select acquisitions and strategic relationships.



Intercontinental Exchange has completed many acquisitions, and it expects to continue to pursue acquisitions and joint ventures. The success of the acquisitions will depend on the ability to integrate the businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, revenue synergies and growth opportunities.



ICE recently acquired American Financial Exchange (“AFX”) in January 2025. AFX operates an electronic marketplace that enables U.S. banks and financial institutions to lend and borrow directly from one another. Intercontinental Exchange believes AFX expands ICE's fixed-income and data business and enhances interbank lending market capabilities. The deal also creates opportunities to develop new benchmark and data products, and supports recurring revenue growth from data and network services.



ICE does not typically fund acquisitions solely from cash reserves. Instead, it relies on its strong cash generation and investment-grade credit profile to raise debt, while occasionally issuing stock for part of the purchase price. This approach allowed ICE to complete transformative acquisitions such as Ellie Mae and Black Knight without overly straining its balance sheet.



Through acquisitions, ICE has built a broad financial infrastructure ecosystem that competes with companies such as Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ, CME Group Inc. CME and Cboe Global Markets across multiple business lines.

What About Its Peers?

Nasdaq: Acquisitions have been a key pillar of Nasdaq's strategy to transform itself from a stock exchange operator into a diversified technology, data, analytics and financial infrastructure company. Through acquisitions, Nasdaq has expanded its presence in market technology, anti-financial-crime solutions, regulatory technology, index businesses and software services.



CME Group: Acquisitions have played a meaningful role in the evolution of CME Group, although the company has generally been more selective and less acquisition-driven than its peers. CME's acquisitions have primarily focused on expanding its derivatives product suite, market infrastructure and data capabilities.

ICE’s Price Performance

Shares of ICE have lost 20.5% in the past year, outperforming the industry.



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ICE’s Undervaluation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 16.81, lower than the industry average of 19.61.



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Estimate Movement for ICE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICE’s second-quarter 2026 EPS has moved down 0.5% in the past 30 days. The same for full-year 2026 and 2027 EPS have both moved up 0.5% in the past 30 days.



The consensus estimate for ICE’s 2026 and 2027 EPS and revenues indicates year-over-year increase.



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ICE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.