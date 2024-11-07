News & Insights

I.CERAM SA Launches Pilot Study for Innovative Implant

November 07, 2024 — 01:03 pm EST

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.CERAM SA has announced a pilot clinical study in Paris to evaluate the benefits of its innovative antibiotic-loaded Porous Ceramic Sternal Stabilisation Implant, designed to improve chest wall stability and prevent infections after cardiac surgery. This implant aims to reduce complications and costs associated with post-operative mediastinitis, a serious condition affecting patients worldwide. The study, conducted in collaboration with renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Pascal Leprince, will test the implant’s effectiveness on 10 patients.

