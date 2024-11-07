I.CERAM SA Launches Pilot Study for Innovative Implant

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.CERAM SA has announced a pilot clinical study in Paris to evaluate the benefits of its innovative antibiotic-loaded Porous Ceramic Sternal Stabilisation Implant, designed to improve chest wall stability and prevent infections after cardiac surgery. This implant aims to reduce complications and costs associated with post-operative mediastinitis, a serious condition affecting patients worldwide. The study, conducted in collaboration with renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Pascal Leprince, will test the implant’s effectiveness on 10 patients.

For further insights into FR:ALICR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.