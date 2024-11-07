News & Insights

I.CERAM Launches Study on Innovative Cardiac Implant

November 07, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.CERAM SA has announced the start of a pilot clinical study to evaluate a Porous Ceramic Sternal Stabilization Implant loaded with antibiotics at the renowned Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. This study aims to enhance post-operative care for patients undergoing sternotomy by preventing infection and stabilizing the chest wall, potentially revolutionizing cardiac surgery recovery. The company’s innovative approach highlights its commitment to advancing biocompatible ceramic implants in the medical field.

