I.CERAM Launches Study on Innovative Cardiac Implant

I.CERAM SA (FR:ALICR) has released an update.

I.CERAM SA has announced the start of a pilot clinical study to evaluate a Porous Ceramic Sternal Stabilization Implant loaded with antibiotics at the renowned Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris. This study aims to enhance post-operative care for patients undergoing sternotomy by preventing infection and stabilizing the chest wall, potentially revolutionizing cardiac surgery recovery. The company’s innovative approach highlights its commitment to advancing biocompatible ceramic implants in the medical field.

For further insights into FR:ALICR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.