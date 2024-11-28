News & Insights

Iceni Gold Unveils New Employee Incentive Options

November 28, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of 500,000 unquoted options, each exercisable at $0.105, set to mature by November 29, 2026. This strategic move forms part of their employee incentive scheme and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and retain talent. Investors in the financial markets may find this an intriguing development as it could influence Iceni Gold’s future performance.

