Iceni Gold Moves to Quote Millions of Options

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, specifically for nearly 36 million quoted options set to expire on December 29, 2025, with each option priced at $0.105. The application follows the stipulations outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules, marking a significant step for the company’s financial strategy.

