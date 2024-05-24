News & Insights

Iceni Gold Moves to Quote Millions of Options

May 24, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced a new application for the quotation of securities, specifically for nearly 36 million quoted options set to expire on December 29, 2025, with each option priced at $0.105. The application follows the stipulations outlined in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules, marking a significant step for the company’s financial strategy.

