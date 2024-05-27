News & Insights

Stocks

Iceni Gold Ltd. Announces New Options Issuance

May 27, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd., a mining entity, has announced a new issuance of quoted options expiring on December 29, 2025, with a total of 35,992,828 securities set to be quoted on the ASX under a yet-to-be-confirmed code. This move, dated May 27, 2024, is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and represents a significant step in the company’s financial strategy.

For further insights into AU:ICL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.