Iceni Gold Ltd. Announces New Options Issuance

Iceni Gold Ltd. (AU:ICL) has released an update.

Iceni Gold Ltd., a mining entity, has announced a new issuance of quoted options expiring on December 29, 2025, with a total of 35,992,828 securities set to be quoted on the ASX under a yet-to-be-confirmed code. This move, dated May 27, 2024, is in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and represents a significant step in the company’s financial strategy.

